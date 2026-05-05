Ambani turns heads at Met Gala in Gupta-designed pichwai-inspired sari
Entertainment
Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a sari that was basically wearable art.
Designed by Gaurav Gupta, the outfit blended classic Indian pichwai-inspired motifs in gold and earthy tones with modern couture, all brought to life by Swadesh artisans weaving pure gold threads.
Ambani's handcrafted jasmine hair and jewels
Her blouse featured metallic zardozi embroidery and diamonds from her mother Nita Ambani's collection, plus a historic Sarpech from the Nizam's treasures.
The hair, styled like jasmine flowers, was crafted by Brooklyn artist Sourabh Gupta over 150 hours using paper, copper, and brass.
To top it off, she carried a mango sculpture by Subodh Gupta, tying her whole look back to her cultural roots.