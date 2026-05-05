Ambani turns heads at Met Gala in Gupta-designed pichwai-inspired sari

Ambani's handcrafted jasmine hair and jewels

Her blouse featured metallic zardozi embroidery and diamonds from her mother Nita Ambani's collection, plus a historic Sarpech from the Nizam's treasures.

The hair, styled like jasmine flowers, was crafted by Brooklyn artist Sourabh Gupta over 150 hours using paper, copper, and brass.

To top it off, she carried a mango sculpture by Subodh Gupta, tying her whole look back to her cultural roots.