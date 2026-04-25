Ambani wears 101-Carat pink and brown diamond at TIME100 gala
Entertainment
Nita Ambani showed up at the TIME100 Gala wearing a stunning 101-carat pink and brown diamond, said to be linked to the Nizami lineage.
The gem was paired with natural Basra pearls, making her look both classic and unique.
The event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, brought together big names from different fields.
Ambani launches TIME100 Next India
Ambani used the occasion to launch TIME100 Next India, expanding the global platform's reach.
She also highlighted Indian craftsmanship by choosing a Banarasi saree from her Swadesh initiative, styled with a Manish Malhotra blouse, pearl drop earrings, and a pink diamond ring, a nod to supporting local art in style.