Ambani wears 101-Carat pink and brown diamond at TIME100 gala Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Nita Ambani showed up at the TIME100 Gala wearing a stunning 101-carat pink and brown diamond, said to be linked to the Nizami lineage.

The gem was paired with natural Basra pearls, making her look both classic and unique.

The event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, brought together big names from different fields.