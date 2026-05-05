Ambani wears Gupta and Swadesh saree at 2026 Met Gala
Isha Ambani made waves at the 2026 Met Gala, turning heads in a one-of-a-kind saree designed by Gaurav Gupta and Swadesh.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and draped by Dolly Jain, her look blended pure gold-thread weaving with hand-painted Pichwai motifs, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on a global stage.
Ambani's blouse included historic sarpech
The saree was woven by Swadesh artisans as a tribute to India's textile heritage.
Isha paired it with an embroidered blouse from her mother Nita Ambani's collection, featuring diamonds, metallic zardozi, and a historic Sarpech piece once part of the Nizam's collection.
Finishing touches included a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture (crafted over 150 hours), a playful mango sculpture in a crochet bag, and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal, making her look both meaningful and memorable.