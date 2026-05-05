Ambani wears Gupta and Swadesh saree at 2026 Met Gala

Ambani's blouse included historic sarpech

The saree was woven by Swadesh artisans as a tribute to India's textile heritage.

Isha paired it with an embroidered blouse from her mother Nita Ambani's collection, featuring diamonds, metallic zardozi, and a historic Sarpech piece once part of the Nizam's collection.

Finishing touches included a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture (crafted over 150 hours), a playful mango sculpture in a crochet bag, and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal, making her look both meaningful and memorable.