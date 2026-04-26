Why Ameesha Patel turned down Salman's 'Tere Naam'

Actor Ameesha Patel recently revealed that she turned down the 2003 blockbuster Tere Naam. The film, which catapulted Salman Khan to superstardom, was directed by the late filmmaker Satish Kaushik . In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Patel spoke about her decision and expressed regret over it.

Actor's perspective There was no set schedule when Patel was approached Patel said, "Kaash main mana nahi karti. Lekin uss waqt jab Salman ne offer ki thi sirf gaane ban chuki thi aur ye film ka idea aur kahaani thi." "Unhone mujhe narrate kiya, gaane bhi sunaaye. Tab na dates tay thi aur direct kaun karega ye bhi tay nahi tha (There were no fixed dates for the film when Salman narrated the story. I heard the story and the songs). "

Scheduling conflict By the time Kaushik came on board, Patel was busy Patel further explained that by the time Tere Naam was finalized with Kaushik, she was already committed to another project. "Jab finalize hua, jab Satish Kaushik ji on board aye (he was finalized much later), tab tak I was already busy and committed on another project," she said. "Agar Salman had come to me with a set date and a set director and said that we are ready to roll, then of course main Tere Naam mana nahi karti."

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Film's appeal Patel ended up loving the movie Despite her regret, Patel emphasized that she couldn't compromise on her commitments. "Kuch set nahi tha (Nothing was confirmed), and as an actor, I could not take away time that I had given to numerous people," she explained. However, she admitted, "Of course, it was such a beautiful film and mujhe kahani bohot pasand aayi thi. Mujhe gaane bohot pasand aaye thhe (I loved the story and the songs)."

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