Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke to voice 'The Amazing Maurice'

The voice cast of the upcoming animated film The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life has been announced. The star-studded ensemble includes Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke , Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Adjoa Andoh, and David Tennant. This CGI film is a sequel to the 2022 hit The Amazing Maurice, which grossed over $24 million worldwide.

Release details Release date and cast details The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life is slated for a 2027 release. The film will be distributed worldwide by Epsilon Film. In this sequel, Laurie reprises his role as the roguish titular character Maurice, while Clarke voices Malicia, Patel lends his voice to Keith, and Arterton plays Peaches.

Character details New characters introduced in sequel The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life also introduces new characters to the franchise. Andoh voices Admiral Katz, a formidable pirate cat, while Tennant reprises his role as Dangerous Beans. Other notable cast members include Peter Serafinowicz as Death and Simon Callow as Werewolf. The film is based on Terry Pratchett's novels, particularly focusing on the adventures of Maurice, Malicia, Keith, and Clan Rats in their quest for the mythical Waters of Life.

