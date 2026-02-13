Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke to voice 'The Amazing Maurice'
What's the story
The voice cast of the upcoming animated film The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life has been announced. The star-studded ensemble includes Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Adjoa Andoh, and David Tennant. This CGI film is a sequel to the 2022 hit The Amazing Maurice, which grossed over $24 million worldwide.
Release details
Release date and cast details
The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life is slated for a 2027 release. The film will be distributed worldwide by Epsilon Film. In this sequel, Laurie reprises his role as the roguish titular character Maurice, while Clarke voices Malicia, Patel lends his voice to Keith, and Arterton plays Peaches.
Character details
New characters introduced in sequel
The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life also introduces new characters to the franchise. Andoh voices Admiral Katz, a formidable pirate cat, while Tennant reprises his role as Dangerous Beans. Other notable cast members include Peter Serafinowicz as Death and Simon Callow as Werewolf. The film is based on Terry Pratchett's novels, particularly focusing on the adventures of Maurice, Malicia, Keith, and Clan Rats in their quest for the mythical Waters of Life.
Production details
Meet the crew behind the film
The Amazing Maurice - Waters of Life is directed by Toby Genkel and Chris Drew. The film's production team includes Emely Christians, Andrew Baker, Robert Chandler, and Rob Wilkins. The screenplay is written by Giles New and Keiron Self with character designs by Carter Goodrich. Heiko Hentschel serves as the production designer for this highly anticipated sequel.