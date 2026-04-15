American YouTuber Johnny Somali jailed in South Korea

American YouTuber Johnny Somali has been sentenced to six months in prison by a South Korean court . The sentence comes after his controversial livestreaming antics, which included kissing a statue symbolizing Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. The court also imposed a five-year ban on employment at institutions serving children, teenagers, and individuals with disabilities.

Disruption details He disrupted business at a convenience store in Seoul Somali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, was convicted of obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexual images under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. He reportedly disrupted business at a convenience store in Seoul's Mapo District last October by playing loud music and spilling noodle broth on a table.

Livestream controversy He filmed himself kissing Statue of Peace Somali livestreamed himself kissing the Statue of Peace and engaging in inappropriate dance acts. He also waved the Rising Sun Flag and shouted "Takeshima," the name Japan claims for Dokdo. At his first trial hearing, he appeared in a white suit, wearing a red hat with the phrase "Make America Great Again." Meanwhile, the court's sentence also includes hard labor. He will reportedly serve his time in a specialized labor camp without any access to cell phones.

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