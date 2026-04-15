American YouTuber Johnny Somali jailed in South Korea
What's the story
American YouTuber Johnny Somali has been sentenced to six months in prison by a South Korean court. The sentence comes after his controversial livestreaming antics, which included kissing a statue symbolizing Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. The court also imposed a five-year ban on employment at institutions serving children, teenagers, and individuals with disabilities.
Disruption details
He disrupted business at a convenience store in Seoul
Somali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, was convicted of obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexual images under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. He reportedly disrupted business at a convenience store in Seoul's Mapo District last October by playing loud music and spilling noodle broth on a table.
Livestream controversy
He filmed himself kissing Statue of Peace
Somali livestreamed himself kissing the Statue of Peace and engaging in inappropriate dance acts. He also waved the Rising Sun Flag and shouted "Takeshima," the name Japan claims for Dokdo. At his first trial hearing, he appeared in a white suit, wearing a red hat with the phrase "Make America Great Again." Meanwhile, the court's sentence also includes hard labor. He will reportedly serve his time in a specialized labor camp without any access to cell phones.
International incidents
Previous run-ins with the law
Earlier, Somali was detained during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, for making inappropriate remarks toward a female police officer, before being released. In 2023, while in Japan, he taunted locals with comments on the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. He was fined 2,00,000 yen ($1,400) for disrupting business in a restaurant by playing loud music.