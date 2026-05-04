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Home / News / Entertainment News / Amish Tripathi's AI avatar to lead Indian history, mythology channel
Amish Tripathi's AI avatar to lead Indian history, mythology channel
Tripathi is known for his 'Shiva' trilogy

Amish Tripathi's AI avatar to lead Indian history, mythology channel

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 04, 2026
02:24 pm
What's the story

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi will soon be seen as an AI avatar on a new digital channel dedicated to Indian history, mythology, and philosophy. The initiative is a part of Collective Artists Network's Historyverse creative unit, which aims to make Indian classical traditions accessible to modern audiences. The digital rollout of this project will begin this month, per Variety.

Author's statement

'Exciting new frontier': Tripathi on his AI avatar

Tripathi expressed his excitement about this innovative venture, stating, "Storytelling has always evolved with the times, and this is an exciting new frontier for me." He added that the use of AI to enhance storytelling by making it more immersive and accessible is something he looks forward to.

Collaboration details

Tripathi's collaboration with Collective Artists Network

Tripathi further praised his collaboration with Collective Artists Network, stating that their founder, Vijay Subramaniam, understands both India's cultural heritage and modern audience needs. He said, "Together, we're reimagining how these rich and deep cultural stories can be experienced." The AI avatar will serve as a consistent on-screen identity for the channel, leveraging Tripathi's name and literary reputation.

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CEO's perspective

'Future of storytelling lies at intersection of culture, technology'

Subramaniam also shared his thoughts on this unique collaboration. He said, "At Collective, we've always believed that the future of storytelling lies at the intersection of culture and technology." He added that Tripathi has already changed how young India engages with epics and puranas. This partnership will further their vision by creating an immersive content universe that presents Indian history and philosophy in a compelling way.

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