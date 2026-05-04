Amish Tripathi's AI avatar to lead Indian history, mythology channel

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi will soon be seen as an AI avatar on a new digital channel dedicated to Indian history, mythology, and philosophy. The initiative is a part of Collective Artists Network's Historyverse creative unit, which aims to make Indian classical traditions accessible to modern audiences. The digital rollout of this project will begin this month, per Variety.

Author's statement 'Exciting new frontier': Tripathi on his AI avatar Tripathi expressed his excitement about this innovative venture, stating, "Storytelling has always evolved with the times, and this is an exciting new frontier for me." He added that the use of AI to enhance storytelling by making it more immersive and accessible is something he looks forward to.

Collaboration details Tripathi's collaboration with Collective Artists Network Tripathi further praised his collaboration with Collective Artists Network, stating that their founder, Vijay Subramaniam, understands both India's cultural heritage and modern audience needs. He said, "Together, we're reimagining how these rich and deep cultural stories can be experienced." The AI avatar will serve as a consistent on-screen identity for the channel, leveraging Tripathi's name and literary reputation.

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