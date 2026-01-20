After 'Mahabharat,' HistoryVerse announces 7 new AI projects
What's the story
The Collective Artists Network has unveiled its first content slate for HistoryVerse. The announcement includes eight projects that are inspired by Indian mythology and history. These stories feature legendary figures such as Hanuman, Krishna, Shiva, Shivaji, Durga, Kali, and Swami Samarth. The already released AI-driven Mahabharat series is the first project in HistoryVerse's long-term vision of bringing culturally significant stories to modern audiences.
Project details
3 to be theatrical releases, 2 are series
Among the eight projects, three are planned as theatrical releases and two as series. The remaining projects are in various stages of development, reported Variety. These productions aim to provide scale and immersive detail in their storytelling. The goal is to cater to a wide range of audiences across different demographics and regions.
Tech integration
AI technology plays a crucial role in production
The projects are being developed as AI-native productions, utilizing generative AI, 3D/CG animation, VFX, and selective live-action elements. This is done through the company's proprietary technology platform. The use of AI is primarily focused on "world-building and environmental design" while character design and motion are handled by AI-powered 3D and animation tools.
Vision statement
'Our folklore is among the richest in the world'
Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, expressed his excitement over this new venture. He said, "I've always believed that our folklore is among the richest in the world, and that these stories woven into the core of our cultural fabric deserve a global stage." "As HistoryVerse grows, our vision goes beyond films and series to include experiences, consumer brands, and gaming; building a larger ecosystem around these stories for audiences to engage with."