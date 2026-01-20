After 'Mahabharat,' HistoryVerse announces 7 new AI projects

The Collective Artists Network has unveiled its first content slate for HistoryVerse . The announcement includes eight projects that are inspired by Indian mythology and history. These stories feature legendary figures such as Hanuman, Krishna, Shiva, Shivaji, Durga, Kali, and Swami Samarth. The already released AI-driven Mahabharat series is the first project in HistoryVerse's long-term vision of bringing culturally significant stories to modern audiences.

Project details 3 to be theatrical releases, 2 are series Among the eight projects, three are planned as theatrical releases and two as series. The remaining projects are in various stages of development, reported Variety. These productions aim to provide scale and immersive detail in their storytelling. The goal is to cater to a wide range of audiences across different demographics and regions.

Tech integration AI technology plays a crucial role in production The projects are being developed as AI-native productions, utilizing generative AI, 3D/CG animation, VFX, and selective live-action elements. This is done through the company's proprietary technology platform. The use of AI is primarily focused on "world-building and environmental design" while character design and motion are handled by AI-powered 3D and animation tools.

