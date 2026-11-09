'Great experience': Amit Sadh looks back on 'Bigg Boss' S01
What's the story
As the 20th season of Bigg Boss continues to enthrall audiences, actor Amit Sadh recently reminisced about his time on the inaugural season. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama while promoting his upcoming film Pratap, Sadh said, "I don't look back only!" He added, "But it was a good experience. Ultimately, everything in life is an experience. We should enjoy and move forward. It was a great experience at that time."
Nostalgic moments
Sadh on his memories from 'Bigg Boss 1'
Sadh was a part of the first season of Bigg Boss along with actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan.
When asked about Kishan's current popularity on the internet, Sadh smiled and said, "Oh yes, Ravi Kishan was there. I remember having a great time and a great laugh with him."
"What you guys are seeing now, I saw that 20 years ago! The energy, the bundle of love, the masti and the fondness that he has for everyone. I just love him!"
Career progression
How reality show changed Kishan's life
Kishan's participation in Bigg Boss was a turning point in his career.
Before the show, he was mostly recognized for his work in Bhojpuri cinema and several Hindi films.
His stint on the reality show introduced him to a wider audience, making him a household name.
The actor went on to star in projects such as Raavan, Batla House, Laapataa Ladies, and Maamla Legal Hai, among others.
Show history
Other contestants of 'Bigg Boss' season 1
Apart from Sadh and Kishan, the first season of Bigg Boss also featured Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rupali Ganguly, Aryan Vaid, Anupama Verma, Deepak Parashar, Salil Ankola, Rahul Roy, Carol Gracias, and Ragini Shetty.
The show was hosted by Arshad Warsi and became an instant hit with audiences.
Roy was crowned the winner.