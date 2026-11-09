'Great experience': Amit Sadh looks back on 'Bigg Boss' S01

Sadh was a part of the first season of Bigg Boss along with actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan.

When asked about Kishan's current popularity on the internet, Sadh smiled and said, "Oh yes, Ravi Kishan was there. I remember having a great time and a great laugh with him."

"What you guys are seeing now, I saw that 20 years ago! The energy, the bundle of love, the masti and the fondness that he has for everyone. I just love him!"