Amit Sharma denies directing 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2006 film Malamaal Weekly is not being directed by Amit Sharma, reported Hindustan Times. The news comes after actor Paresh Rawal recently confirmed that a sequel was in the works. However, Sharma has now set the record straight and denied his association with the comedy film.
Director's statement
Sharma denies being attached to the film
A source told Hindustan Times, "Amit met Paresh ji once for a meeting. Nothing was finalized." When contacted by the portal, Sharma denied any association with Malamaal Weekly 2. He said, "There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true. I'm not attached to the film in any capacity." "I'd really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information."
Sequel confirmation
Original film and its ensemble cast
Earlier, Rawal had confirmed the sequel's development. He had said, "Yes, it is true. I am doing the film." The original Malamaal Weekly was directed by Priyadarshan and featured an ensemble cast including Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Asrani, and Shakti Kapoor. It was loosely based on Waking Ned (1998).