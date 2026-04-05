Amit Sharma denies directing 'Malamaal Weekly 2'

Director's statement

Sharma denies being attached to the film

A source told Hindustan Times, "Amit met Paresh ji once for a meeting. Nothing was finalized." When contacted by the portal, Sharma denied any association with Malamaal Weekly 2. He said, "There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true. I'm not attached to the film in any capacity." "I'd really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information."