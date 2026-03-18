'Badhaai Ho' director to helm 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel?
What's the story
Amit Sharma, known for films like Badhaai Ho (2018), is reportedly set to direct Malamaal Weekly 2, a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2006 comedy. The original film starred Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. A source told mid-day that "Amit is in talks to helm the sequel," adding that he is excited about continuing the franchise.
Production changes
This is what Singh said
The sequel will also see a change in its production team. The original producers, Shailendra Singh's Percept Picture Company and Sahara Motion Pictures, are not associated with the upcoming film. Singh told mid-day that Rawal had contacted him last week regarding the sequel's rights on behalf of an independent producer. "We told him that the rights are placed between Sahara and someone else. I don't have clear documentation in my possession," he said.
Film legacy
Meanwhile, know more about original film
The original Malamaal Weekly, released in 2006, was a comedy about a group of villagers who chase a lottery ticket and the ensuing chaos. The film was described as a laugh riot. Rawal, Deshmukh, and Yadav are expected to return.