'Badhaai Ho' director to helm 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel?

Production changes

This is what Singh said

The sequel will also see a change in its production team. The original producers, Shailendra Singh's Percept Picture Company and Sahara Motion Pictures, are not associated with the upcoming film. Singh told mid-day that Rawal had contacted him last week regarding the sequel's rights on behalf of an independent producer. "We told him that the rights are placed between Sahara and someone else. I don't have clear documentation in my possession," he said.