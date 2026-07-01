'Pride of Bharat' gets new music composer in Amit Trivedi
What's the story
National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi has replaced Pritam as the music director for the upcoming historical film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, according to reports. This decision comes after Pritam's recent announcement to take a break from mainstream cinema. The film, directed by Sandeep Singh and starring Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is being planned as a two-part project with production set to begin later this year.
New venture
Trivedi's 1st historical film
The Pride of Bharat marks a new territory for Trivedi, as it is his first Hindi historical feature based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as per Bollywood Hungama. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who has been associated with the film since its early stages, will continue to write the songs for this venture.
Creative fit
'We're confident soundtrack will become one of the defining highlights'
A source close to the production said, "The team believes Amit Trivedi's ability to blend powerful orchestration with deeply rooted Indian melodies, combined with Prasoon Joshi's powerful writing, makes for an exceptional creative partnership." The source added that the music has to reflect the courage, vision, emotion, and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "We are confident this soundtrack will become one of the defining highlights of the film."
Cast and plot
About 'The Pride of Bharat'
The Pride of Bharat also stars Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi. The film is expected to chronicle the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, though plot details have largely been kept under wraps. With Trivedi's addition to the team, the film's creative team completes an important part of its team as it prepares for production later this year.