Amitabh Bachchan becomes face of Reliance's Campa Sure

05:34 pm Jan 06, 2026

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has roped in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its bottled water brand, Campa Sure. The deal, which is reportedly for one year, aims to capitalize on Bachchan's widespread appeal and promote Campa Sure's competitive pricing. The price of Campa Sure is 20-30% lower than competitors like Bisleri, Coca-Cola's Kinley, and Aquafina from PepsiCo, reported Economic Times.