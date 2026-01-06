Amitabh Bachchan becomes face of Reliance's Campa Sure
What's the story
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has roped in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its bottled water brand, Campa Sure. The deal, which is reportedly for one year, aims to capitalize on Bachchan's widespread appeal and promote Campa Sure's competitive pricing. The price of Campa Sure is 20-30% lower than competitors like Bisleri, Coca-Cola's Kinley, and Aquafina from PepsiCo, reported Economic Times.
Celebrity endorsements
Bachchan joins other celebrities endorsing bottled water brands
Bachchan's association with Campa Sure adds to the trend of celebrities endorsing bottled water brands. Bisleri is currently endorsed by actor Deepika Padukone. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on packaged water was reduced from 18% to 5% last year, leading to a price drop across the board and increased competition in this sector.
Marketing moves
RCPL's recent marketing strategy and partnership
The deal with Bachchan is the latest in a series of strategic marketing moves by RCPL, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries. The company recently signed actor Ram Charan as its face for Campa, launching a campaign during the IPL T20 season. It also formed a strategic partnership with actor and racer Ajith Kumar's motorsport team two months ago.