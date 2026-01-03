'KBC 17': Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to viewers

Amitabh Bachchan , who has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for over two decades, got emotional while bidding farewell to the audience during the Season 17 finale on Friday. He spoke about the special bond he shares with viewers and how every moment spent on the show has been a blessing. The finale also featured a special appearance by comedian Kiku Sharda .

Farewell address Bachchan's emotional speech left viewers teary-eyed In his farewell address, Bachchan struggled to hold back tears as he thanked the audience. He said, "Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon." "Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. As I go through these emotions, I am about to begin the last day of this game."

Audience appreciation Bachchan's heartfelt gratitude to viewers Bachchan further said, "Spending one-third of my life, more than one-third of my life, with all of you has been a great fortune for me." "Whenever I have said from my heart that I am coming, you have welcomed me with open arms." "When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, your eyes shed tears too." He credited viewers for being the reason the show continues to exist.