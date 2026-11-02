Amitabh Bachchan blasts media for misrepresenting his 'Krishna' post

Bachchan, who has a massive online following of over 50 million people, expressed his anger in a post on X.

He wrote in Hindi, "For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, it's often chanted -'Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki.' And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity..."

"Listen up... There is a 50 million-strong follower base. The day I give the signal, just 10% of them are ready and waiting to strike."