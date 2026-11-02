Amitabh Bachchan blasts media for misrepresenting his 'Krishna' post
What's the story
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has slammed a media outlet for allegedly misrepresenting his words in a recent social media post. The actor had shared an invocation to Lord Krishna on October 29, saying, "Go bring your elephants, we will also... Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki." However, the outlet interpreted it as him challenging his opponents by asking them to "Bring your elephants and horses."
Actor's response
'The day I give the signal, just 10% of them...'
Bachchan, who has a massive online following of over 50 million people, expressed his anger in a post on X.
He wrote in Hindi, "For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, it's often chanted -'Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki.' And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity..."
"Listen up... There is a 50 million-strong follower base. The day I give the signal, just 10% of them are ready and waiting to strike."
Actor's statement
More on Bachchan's anger
Bachchan added, "The more you twist my words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity the Ef (extended family) has lying in wait to do the same.... It's just a matter of them speaking up."
He called the misrepresentation a "grave insult" to his invocation of Lord Krishna.
The actor shared the headline that irked him and said, "Look what the media prints. Did you see the insult to the religion?"
He shared the same post on his blog.
Actor's routine
His social media presence
Bachchan, who has been active on social media for years, posts daily on his blog and X.
He often shares greetings, personal details, movie nostalgia, or a diary of his day.
The 84-year-old superstar refers to his over 50 million followers across platforms as extended family or ef in his posts.
Meanwhile, he has the Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD 2 coming up.