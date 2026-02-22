Amitabh Bachchan leads new campaign for Skill India Digital Hub
Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of "Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai," a new campaign for the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).
Launched by Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary at the AI Impact Summit, the campaign highlights how SIDH can help people learn new skills and find jobs in an AI-driven world.
As Chaudhary put it, "SIDH exemplifies how digital public infrastructure can power lifelong learning and create real economic opportunity, especially in an era defined by AI and automation."
What is the Skill India Digital Hub?
SIDH is a government-backed platform run by the National Skill Development Corporation.
Since its launch, over 1.5 crore people have signed up to boost their skills or look for work—all in one place.
With Bachchan on board, there's hope that even more young Indians will jump in and get future-ready.
Bachchan's commitment to social causes
This isn't Big B's first time supporting a government cause.
His involvement shows he's serious about using his influence for social good and spreading awareness where it matters.