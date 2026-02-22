Amitabh Bachchan leads new campaign for Skill India Digital Hub Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of "Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai," a new campaign for the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

Launched by Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary at the AI Impact Summit, the campaign highlights how SIDH can help people learn new skills and find jobs in an AI-driven world.

As Chaudhary put it, "SIDH exemplifies how digital public infrastructure can power lifelong learning and create real economic opportunity, especially in an era defined by AI and automation."