'KBC': Amitabh Bachchan reveals getting shamed for his height

During the episode, Dey asked Bachchan if actors also face scolding from directors as athletes do.

The actor recalled how he was often criticized when he was trying to make a mark in the industry.

"Humko badi daant padti hain, shuru-shuru mein toh bahut padi thi. 'Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao.'"