'KBC': Amitabh Bachchan reveals getting shamed for his height
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about the struggles he faced during his early days in the Hindi film industry. Speaking on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, he recalled being shamed for his height and even being told to leave sets. The episode featured Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Sharmila Dhankar, Jhandu Kumar, and Asmita Dey.
Early struggles
'Humko badi daant padti hain'
During the episode, Dey asked Bachchan if actors also face scolding from directors as athletes do.
The actor recalled how he was often criticized when he was trying to make a mark in the industry.
"Humko badi daant padti hain, shuru-shuru mein toh bahut padi thi. 'Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao.'"
Criticism continued
More on directors' scolding
Bachchan further explained the criticism he faced after finally getting work.
He said, "Phir jab kaam mil gaya, 'accha chalo theek hai, udhar khade ho jaao, aur dialogue bolo. Aise koi dialogue bolne ka tareeka hai?'"
"Aise daant deke, aise bhale karo, dheere-dheere phir usko..."
The actor also shared an incident when he was late for a shoot and was told to leave by the director.
Career journey
His journey in Bollywood
Bachchan's association with cinema began before his acting career.
In 1969, he lent his voice to Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome, a film that became significant in India's parallel cinema movement.
He also auditioned for a newsreader's position at All India Radio but was rejected reportedly because his deep voice was considered unsuitable.
His acting debut came later that year with Saat Hindustani; however, it didn't do well commercially.
Stardom
His big break, bustling career
Bachchan's big break came with Zanjeer, which established him as Bollywood's "angry young man."
He went on to star in several successful films like Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, and Agneepath.
Over the last five decades, he has worked across genres and generations. His filmography includes Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Black, Paa, Piku, Pink, 102 Not Out, and Jhund.
He was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD.