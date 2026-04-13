'In immense grief': Amitabh pens moving tribute to Asha Bhosle

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his grief over the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle . The 92-year-old passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after being hospitalized for a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Taking to his blog , Bachchan wrote, "Sorrow and grief. An entire era, an incredible, phenomenal, astounding, prodigious presence...lost yesterday, the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us."

Tribute Her voice shall remain immortalized: Bachchan Bachchan further wrote, "In immense grief .. Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music..." He added, "The body has left us...but her soul shall remain forever with us .. Her voice, the soul, shall ever be immortalized."

National mourning PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also expressed their condolences on Bhosle's demise. Modi called her "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known." He added, "Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world." Murmu said Bhosle's passing created a "huge void in the world of music." "Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers," she added.

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Career highlights Career spanned over 8 decades Bhosle was one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning over eight decades. She recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received numerous awards, such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. A seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award, she also won two National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.

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