Tabu gets emotional as she pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92) passed away on April 12 due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her family allowed friends and loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence on Monday. Actor Tabu , cricketer Sachin Tendulkar , and his wife Anjali were among those who paid tribute to the icon and consoled Bhosle's grieving granddaughter Zanai.

Emotional moments Tabu was seen comforting a grieving Zanai Pictures and videos from Bhosle's residence show Tabu comforting a grieving Zanai. The actor was seen hugging her and calming her down after paying their last respects to the legendary singer. Sachin and Anjali were also spotted interacting with Zanai and the rest of the family after paying their tributes to Bhosle. Music composer AR Rahman and actor Asha Parekh were among those who visited Bhosle's home on Monday.

Final respects Her mortal remains were draped in the Indian flag On Monday, Bhosle's mortal remains were draped in the Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show soldiers wrapping her casket adorned with white lilies in the tricolor. The final respects will continue at her residence till 3:00pm after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites are set to be performed at 4:00pm.

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