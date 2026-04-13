Asha Bhosle to be cremated today 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police are working together to ensure a smooth flow of people during the funeral of legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92). The last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar West at 4:00pm on Monday. She will be cremated with full state honors. To facilitate this, authorities are implementing crowd-control measures that will allow fans to pay their respects without any hindrance.

Funeral arrangements Separate access corridors for VIPs, general public If necessary, separate access corridors will be created for the general public and VIPs, along with family members of the late singer. Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of G North ward, confirmed that Bhosle's last rites would take place at Shivaji Park crematorium. A BMC official told mid-day on Sunday evening that they are coordinating with police to ensure law and order during the funeral proceedings.

Funeral logistics Traffic diversions to be implemented To manage the expected crowd, the regular and traffic police will implement traffic diversions. Despite the large turnout anticipated for Bhosle's funeral, civic services in the area will remain unaffected. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will have restricted traffic access while Lady Jamshedji Road, which connects Dadar to Mahim, will see monitored traffic influx. On-street parking in the area is restricted but residents of buildings nearby can retain their parking spaces without any new access or entry allowed.

Advertisement

Last respects Locals gathered in quiet remembrance outside her residence Bhosle's mortal remains were brought to her home, Casa Grand, in Lower Parel, Mumbai, on Sunday evening for loved ones to pay their last respects. Locals gathered in quiet remembrance outside her residence. Jagdeesh Chaurasiya, a pan stall owner nearby, expressed his sorrow, saying, "I listen to her songs day in and day out. The mark she has left is not a small one. The whole of the country will remember her for all the memories she has given us."

Advertisement