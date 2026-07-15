Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for 'KBC 18' soon
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the new season of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). According to Variety India, he will begin shooting for KBC 18 in a couple of weeks. The production house and channel are currently finalizing pre-production work before they start filming.
Work commitments
Bachchan is also busy with 'Kalki 2'
Apart from KBC 18, Bachchan is also busy with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The film's first schedule was shot in Hyderabad in July.
In the second part, he reprises his role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama.
The movie also stars Prabhas and revolves around his battle against Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan).
Show updates
Last season's winner was Aditya Kumar
This year, the registration for KBC 18 was extended after a prominent AI company joined hands with the show.
The AI tool has been aiding contestants in applying for the game show.
Last season's winner was Aditya Kumar, a CISF personnel from Uttarakhand who won ₹1 crore.
Meanwhile, Bachchan's last theatrical release was Vettaiyan in October 2024.