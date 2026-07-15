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Home / News / Entertainment News / Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for 'KBC 18' soon
Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for 'KBC 18' soon
'KBC 18' to start filming soon

Amitabh Bachchan to begin shooting for 'KBC 18' soon

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 15, 2026
03:50 pm
What's the story

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the new season of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). According to Variety India, he will begin shooting for KBC 18 in a couple of weeks. The production house and channel are currently finalizing pre-production work before they start filming.

Work commitments

Bachchan is also busy with 'Kalki 2'

Apart from KBC 18, Bachchan is also busy with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The film's first schedule was shot in Hyderabad in July.

In the second part, he reprises his role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama.

The movie also stars Prabhas and revolves around his battle against Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan).

Show updates

Last season's winner was Aditya Kumar

This year, the registration for KBC 18 was extended after a prominent AI company joined hands with the show.

The AI tool has been aiding contestants in applying for the game show.

Last season's winner was Aditya Kumar, a CISF personnel from Uttarakhand who won ₹1 crore.

Meanwhile, Bachchan's last theatrical release was Vettaiyan in October 2024.

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