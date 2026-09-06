Sanjay Gupta recalls Amitabh Bachchan's strict condition for 'Kaante'

Gupta said he accepted Bachchan's condition but clarified that it didn't mean other characters couldn't use abusive language.

"Abuses were written in the script, but then we didn't use them. Amit ji said that nobody would abuse me, so I said, 'Okay, sir. That doesn't mean the others won't abuse each other.' Later, we tweaked those parts during the censor process as well," Gupta told Zaidi.