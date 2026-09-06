Sanjay Gupta recalls Amitabh Bachchan's strict condition for 'Kaante'
What's the story
Sanjay Gupta, the director of the 2002 action thriller Kaante, recently opened up about an interesting detail from the film's making. In a conversation with Hussain Zaidi, he revealed that several abusive words were originally penned into the script but were removed at Amitabh Bachchan's request. The veteran actor had made it clear that his character wouldn't be subjected to such language.
Director's response
'Abuses were written in the script'
Gupta said he accepted Bachchan's condition but clarified that it didn't mean other characters couldn't use abusive language.
"Abuses were written in the script, but then we didn't use them. Amit ji said that nobody would abuse me, so I said, 'Okay, sir. That doesn't mean the others won't abuse each other.' Later, we tweaked those parts during the censor process as well," Gupta told Zaidi.
Actor's position
This is what Bachchan told Gupta
In a previous interview with SCREEN, Gupta had shared that Bachchan had candidly told him about his decision during the film's production.
The actor made it clear that he wouldn't use abusive language in Kaante as it was something he had never done on screen.
"Sanjay, I won't abuse, that's one thing I've never done, so I won't do it. If someone else is abusing, then I've no problem," Gupta recalled Bachchan saying.
Script details
Gupta on foul language in 'Kaante'
Gupta was aware that Kaante's script was filled with strong language.
In a 2002 conversation with Rediff, he admitted it had "a lot of profanities."
However, at that stage, the film had yet to face the censor board, which eventually led to changes in some dialogues.
Director's anxiety
Gupta was terrified while narrating 'Kaante' to Bachchan
Gupta also remembered the nerve-wracking experience of narrating Kaante to Bachchan.
In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, he recalled that Sanjay Dutt had initially agreed to present the project but was so impressed by the story that he decided to act in it and suggested Bachchan for a role.
The director was even more intimidated when he arrived at Bachchan's home, which was filled with photographs of the superstar.
Film's impact
More about 'Kaante'
Released on December 20, 2002, Kaante starred Bachchan alongside Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav.
The film followed six men who join forces to pull off a bank robbery in Los Angeles.
Kaante went on to develop a cult following for its style, characters, dialogues, and music.
It was heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.