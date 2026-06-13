At 83, Amitabh shoots 12 short films in a day

Fan reactions

'You are a god for all of us...'

Bachchan's fans were quick to praise his dedication. One fan commented, "Looks like you are truly superb in these ads." Another wrote, "Very nice picture sir. Sir, you are great." "You are a god for all of us...There is really no description of your greatness. You are our inspiration." A third fan added, "Hope you are doing well. Seems like too much work, but I know it keeps you happy, so enjoy...Do take very good care of yourself. Stay blessed."