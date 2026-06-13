At 83, Amitabh shoots 12 short films in a day
What's the story
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his grueling work schedule on his blog. The 83-year-old superstar revealed that he shot for 12 short films and completed two still shoots in a single day! His commitment to work has left fans deeply impressed. He wrote on his blog, "Work is work...work is work...work is work...!!! 12 short films today shot...2 still shoots done...and now working on you."
Fan connection
More on what Bachchan wrote
Bachchan also emphasized the importance of staying connected with his fans. He wrote, "This process of the connect without further ado, is the work of the day... baakii sab to cltaa rhegaa! Ye ruknaa nhii caahie!!" "Studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pajamas!!!! Right then...off to bed," he added.
Fan reactions
'You are a god for all of us...'
Bachchan's fans were quick to praise his dedication. One fan commented, "Looks like you are truly superb in these ads." Another wrote, "Very nice picture sir. Sir, you are great." "You are a god for all of us...There is really no description of your greatness. You are our inspiration." A third fan added, "Hope you are doing well. Seems like too much work, but I know it keeps you happy, so enjoy...Do take very good care of yourself. Stay blessed."
Recent work
Bachchan's upcoming projects
Bachchan is set to return in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film emerged as a box-office juggernaut, crossing ₹1,000 crore globally. Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama was widely praised by audiences and critics alike. He was last seen in T.J. Gnanavel's action drama, Vettaiyan.