Amitabh reveals he has hepatitis B since '82 Coolie accident
Sep 15, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan got real on Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealing he's been living with hepatitis B since a blood transfusion after his 1982 Coolie accident.

He shared, "In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus which wasn't detected."