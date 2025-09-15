Amitabh reveals he has hepatitis B since '82 Coolie accident
Amitabh Bachchan got real on Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealing he's been living with hepatitis B since a blood transfusion after his 1982 Coolie accident.
He shared, "In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus which wasn't detected."
Bachchan urges everyone to get checked early
Bachchan explained the virus went undetected for years and by 2005, it had destroyed most of his liver.
"75% of my liver has been destroyed. Now, I'm alive on 25% liver," he said, urging everyone to get checked early and not ignore health issues.
He hopes more people will take their health seriously
This isn't the first time Bachchan has spoken about tough times—back in 2000 (when KBC started), he dealt with spinal tuberculosis and kept working through severe pain.
By opening up now, he hopes more people will take their health seriously and seek help when needed.