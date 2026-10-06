AMMA leadership shuffle after Menon resignation draws legitimacy questions

Actor Ansiba Hassan, who after accusing actor Tini Tom and a section of the members of subjecting her to character assassination and making alleged communal remarks targeting her, says the new appointments go against what AMMA's general body agreed on after the 17-member panel announced its resignation at the general body meeting.

She, along with Maala Parvathi, Usha Haseena, and Ponnamma Babu, has asked authorities to check AMMA's finances too.

The current panel insists they are following the rules, but questions about transparency and governance are still swirling.