'The Bureaucrat': Amol Parashar's series to wrap in April

Amol Parashar , who is currently shooting for the upcoming web series The Bureaucrat, recently opened up about the project. He said it took two years for the series to go from paper to production. "A filmmaker friend, who had read the story, suggested I do the show. He introduced me to Abhishek [Dhandharia, producer], but logistical issues kept delaying it," he told Mid-Day.

Role anticipation What drew Parashar to the project? Parashar was drawn to the unique premise of a civil services aspirant turned conman. He said, "Shiddat se likhi hui cheezein, thode kam aate hain," adding that the story pieces fit well on paper, which got him "excited about the character." He also believes The Bureaucrat stands apart from other UPSC-centered stories like Aspirants and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Unique perspective This is how 'The Bureaucrat' is different from other projects Parashar said, "UPSC [Union Public Service Commission] is a big part of our culture. The Bureaucrat is different from 12th Fail or Aspirants." "Although the backdrop is UPSC, the texture, genre, and flow of events are fresh. It's more of a conman story," he added. He also revealed that the shoot will wrap up in 20 days.

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