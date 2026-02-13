'Amoz Alexander' on Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium: Release date, plot
Amoz Alexander, a new Malayalam crime thriller directed by Ajay Shaji, is dropping on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from February 20.
The story follows journalists John (Aju Varghese) and Mary Philip (Tara Amala Joseph) as they interview convicted rapist Amoz Alexander (Jaffer Idukki) for their TV show.
Plot and crew details
Expect a dark, non-linear narrative with retired officer Dany and officer Stephen hunting for the missing Amoz.
It was shot in Thodupuzha, with music by Miniboy and lyrics by Prasanth Viswanathan.
Check out critical reception
Reviews are mixed—calling out weak direction and flat character arcs.
One review mentioned a loose screenplay but highlighted Idukki's strong performance.