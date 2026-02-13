'Amoz Alexander' on Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium: Release date, plot Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Amoz Alexander, a new Malayalam crime thriller directed by Ajay Shaji, is dropping on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from February 20.

The story follows journalists John (Aju Varghese) and Mary Philip (Tara Amala Joseph) as they interview convicted rapist Amoz Alexander (Jaffer Idukki) for their TV show.