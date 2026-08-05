Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey wishes to adopt daughter before marriage

Dubey said that her wish to adopt a child has been there since she was young.

"This isn't something I thought of overnight. I've wanted this for a very long time. Ever since I was young, whenever I saw children, I wanted to pick them up and shower them with love...I can change diapers. I can do everything."

"At first, I thought these were just feelings. But as time passed, I realized they weren't just feelings, they were instinctive."