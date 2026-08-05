Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey wishes to adopt daughter before marriage
What's the story
Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey recently made a stunning revelation about her future plans. During a candid chat with her close friend and frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) on the show Bhojpuri Bawaal, she revealed that she wishes to adopt a daughter before marriage. "I have thought about it a lot and have decided that I want to adopt a daughter," she said.
Deep-rooted wish
Dubey's wish since childhood
Dubey said that her wish to adopt a child has been there since she was young.
"This isn't something I thought of overnight. I've wanted this for a very long time. Ever since I was young, whenever I saw children, I wanted to pick them up and shower them with love...I can change diapers. I can do everything."
"At first, I thought these were just feelings. But as time passed, I realized they weren't just feelings, they were instinctive."
Career considerations
'Obviously, raising a child alone isn't easy'
Dubey acknowledged the challenges of raising a child while maintaining a successful career.
"Once a child comes into my life, there will be school and many other responsibilities. I've already thought about it. I'll do selective work because I'll have to devote more time to my child. I'll also expect support from my family. Obviously, raising a child alone isn't easy for one person."
"I want motherhood in my life. I want a child. I'm completely ready."
Family discussion
Scared to tell family
When Yadav asked if she had discussed her plans with her family, Dubey admitted she hadn't.
"Not yet. That's what scares me the most, telling them."
However, Yadav reassured her that her fears were likely unfounded and offered to help.
"I think your fear is unnecessary. I believe your family will be happy."
Relationship status
No arranged marriage for Dubey
Dubey also revealed that she isn't interested in an arranged marriage and that motherhood is her priority.
"My first priority is a child. Marriage can happen later. I want a child, that's sorted. This is final."
Dubey, who made her Bhojpuri film debut with Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani (2014), has since starred in several hit films with him, including Raja Babu and Border.
While many have paired the two romantically, they've maintained that they're simply friends.