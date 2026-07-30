'Bigg Boss 20': Amruta Khanvilkar, Elnaaz Norouzi to participate?

Khanvilkar is a well-known face in Hindi and Marathi cinema who has participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

However, she had previously turned down offers for Bigg Boss, citing her impulsive nature as a reason.

On the other hand, Norouzi is a German-origin Hindi film actor who was part of Karan Johar's The Traitors Season 1 but was eliminated in the seventh episode despite trying to keep her identity hidden.