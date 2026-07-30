'Bigg Boss 20': Amruta Khanvilkar, Elnaaz Norouzi to participate?
What's the story
The much-anticipated 20th season of Bigg Boss is gearing up for its grand premiere on JioHotstar and Colors TV in September. While the official announcement of the final contestants is still awaited, rumors are swirling about the involvement of two popular celebrities: Amruta Khanvilkar and Elnaaz Norouzi. Both actors have reportedly declined offers to participate in previous seasons.
Contestant speculation
Both actors are in talks with the makers
A source close to Bigg Boss 20 recently told Zoom that Khanvilkar and Norouzi are currently in discussions with the makers.
The show typically features between 12 and 16 contestants each year.
Apart from Khanvilkar and Norouzi, Geeta Basra and Sunil Pal are also likely to join the show.
Contestant backgrounds
More about the two actors
Khanvilkar is a well-known face in Hindi and Marathi cinema who has participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
However, she had previously turned down offers for Bigg Boss, citing her impulsive nature as a reason.
On the other hand, Norouzi is a German-origin Hindi film actor who was part of Karan Johar's The Traitors Season 1 but was eliminated in the seventh episode despite trying to keep her identity hidden.
Show updates
Other celebrities reportedly in talks for 'Bigg Boss 20'
Apart from Khanvilkar and Norouzi, several other celebrities are reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss 20.
These include Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty.
The show is expected to air in the last week of September, with its first promo reportedly releasing this week.
Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19 while Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up.