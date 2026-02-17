Amul celebrates Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut with fun doodle
Farhan Akhtar just got a warm nod from Amul India, who celebrated his Hollywood debut with a fun doodle.
Farhan, set to play sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes's "The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event," shared the artwork on Instagram with an "Aww, thank you" and some heart emojis.
'Sitar turn for Farhan!'
Amul's doodle shows Farhan alongside Ravi Shankar and a sitar, captioned "Sitar turn for Farhan!"
The film series tells The Beatles's story from each band member's perspective and drops globally in April 2028.
Farhan's role highlights Shankar's influence on global music—especially his connection with George Harrison and the sitar's presence in Beatles songs.
Amul had also honored 'Toofaan'
This is Farhan's first big Hollywood role after his cameo in Marvel's "Ms. Marvel" (2022).
Fun fact: Amul also made a doodle for his boxing film "Toofaan."