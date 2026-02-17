Amul honors Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut as Ravi Shankar
Farhan Akhtar is stepping into Hollywood with Sam Mendes's The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event, playing sitar legend Ravi Shankar.
Amul marked the moment with a fun doodle of Farhan as Shankar, captioned: "Actor-director all set to make Hollywood debut in Beatles biopic as Ravi Shankar!"
Farhan shared the tribute on Instagram, simply saying, "Awww thank you."
'The Beatles's biopic and its Indian connection
The film tells The Beatles's story from four different band members' perspectives and spotlights how Ravi Shankar helped introduce Indian music to the West through his friendship with George Harrison.
Release date has not been announced, and the film features a star-studded cast alongside Farhan.
Amul's tribute to Indian stars going global
Amul has a habit of celebrating Indian stars going global. This latest one keeps up that feel-good tradition.