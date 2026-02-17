Amul honors Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut as Ravi Shankar Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Farhan Akhtar is stepping into Hollywood with Sam Mendes's The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event, playing sitar legend Ravi Shankar.

Amul marked the moment with a fun doodle of Farhan as Shankar, captioned: "Actor-director all set to make Hollywood debut in Beatles biopic as Ravi Shankar!"

Farhan shared the tribute on Instagram, simply saying, "Awww thank you."