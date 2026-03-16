Amy Madigan makes Oscar history with 'Weapons' win
Amy Madigan just made Oscar history, snagging Best Supporting Actress for her chilling role as a witch in Weapons.
This is the first time in 34 years that the Academy has recognized a villain from a horror film, something last done by Anthony Hopkins back in 1992.
Even with limited screen time, Madigan's performance wowed audiences and brought fresh buzz to the genre.
Madigan's record-breaking journey to the podium
Madigan also set a record for waiting the longest between her first nomination (way back in 1986) and finally winning, 40 years later!
Her acceptance speech mixed humor and heartfelt thanks to her family (and her dogs).
With over four decades in Hollywood, this win highlights not just her talent but how important it is to celebrate bold, unconventional roles on the big screen.