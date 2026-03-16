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Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Weapons'
She won for 'Weapons'

Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Weapons'

By Shreya Mukherjee
Mar 16, 2026
05:05 am
What's the story

Actor Amy Madigan took home the Best Supporting Actress award at the ongoing 98th Academy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning IST). Madigan won for her chilling Aunt Gladys role in Zach Cregger's Weapons, in what was her second Oscar nomination and the only nod for the horror film. Her last Oscar nomination came in 1986 for Twice in a Lifetime. Congratulations!

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Supporting Actress category has been very competitive this year

Madigan's short but impactful role won against heavyweights like Teyana Taylor from One Battle After Another, Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value). The Best Supporting Actress category has been one of the buzziest this year, with Taylor picking up the Golden Globes, Mosaku winning at the BAFTAs, and Madigan won at the 2026 Actor Awards.

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Congratulations!

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