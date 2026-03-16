Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Weapons'

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Supporting Actress category has been very competitive this year

Madigan's short but impactful role won against heavyweights like Teyana Taylor from One Battle After Another, Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), and Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value). The Best Supporting Actress category has been one of the buzziest this year, with Taylor picking up the Golden Globes, Mosaku winning at the BAFTAs, and Madigan won at the 2026 Actor Awards.