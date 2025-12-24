'Don't claim credit for...2 lines': 'Tu Meri...' controversy gets heated

The newly released version of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar from the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has sparked controversy. Rakesh Anand Bakshi, son of late lyricist Anand Bakshi, has expressed his displeasure over singer Karan Nawani being credited as a co-lyricist for the remix. He took to Instagram to clarify that no one should be credited as a co-lyricist just for adding two lines to the original lyrics.

Credit controversy Bakshi's Instagram post and concerns about credit sharing Bakshi shared a screenshot of the credits for the new version, which included both his father's name and Nawani's. He wrote, "The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer, singer, etc, as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics." "Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too."

Lyrics disagreement Bakshi's dissatisfaction with Nawani's lyrics recreation Bakshi further expressed his dissatisfaction with Nawani's recreation of the lyrics. He wrote, "I appreciate the singer has recomposed it slower, and sung it well, but I do not appreciate the lyrics he recreated." "They are not in keeping with the thought behind the earlier verse, its a mismatch, breaks the continuity of the earlier verse."

Song history Original song and its significance in 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' The original version of Saat Samundar Paar was sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, and was composed by Viju Shah. The new version is part of Sameer Vidwans's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera..., which features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film is set to release on Thursday, December 25.