'Saat Samundar Paar' copyright row: Trimurti Films denied relief 

The Bombay High Court has refused interim relief to Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd in a copyright infringement case over the song Saat Samundar Paar . The company had alleged that its song was being exploited in the upcoming Dharma Productions film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh on Tuesday stated that Trimurti Films failed to prove that an assignment agreement with Saregama India Ltd granted limited rights for exploiting the sound recording of their song.

Legal proceedings Court's observation on Saregama's exploitation of musical score The judge said, "Prima facie the plaintiffs have failed to make a case that the assignment agreement granted limited assignment in favor of defendant 3 for exploiting the sound recording for making records and only for that purpose, the underlying musical score could be exploited." Trimurti had alleged that it was the "first owner" of the 1992 film Vishwatma and its sound recordings, including Saat Samundar Paar. The banner claimed that it learnt the song was being remixed in December.

Delay in action Court highlighted Trimurti Films's delay in seeking relief The court noted that a teaser for the film was released in December 2024, and the plaintiff's delay in seeking relief suggests a lack of urgency in their complaint. The judge said, "It is difficult to accept that the plaintiff was unaware that the remake of the original song is being proposed for use in the upcoming movie."

Defendants' advantage Court ruled in favor of defendants due to potential harm The court ruled that if interim relief was granted to Trimurti Films, it would cause grave prejudice to the defendants. The judge said, "There was no material on record to show that prima facie the subject song can be deleted without causing any harm to the script or that it is not an integral part of the script."

Copyright dispute Trimurti Films argued for exclusive rights to sound recordings Trimurti Films, represented by senior advocate Ravi Kadam, argued that it owns the exclusive right to exploit the sound recording of Saat Samundar Paar in any cinematograph film. The plaintiff contended that as per a 1990 agreement, the assignment of copyright was limited to making records and video cassettes, and only for beneficial enjoyment of that right could the underlying musical work be exploited.