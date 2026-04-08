Anand's 'Mr. X' starring Arya hits Kerala April 17 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, action fans! Mr. X, starring Arya and directed by Manu Anand, lands in Kerala theaters on April 17, 2026.
The film follows undercover agents tackling real-life national security threats, with Manju Warrier, Sarathkumar, and Gautham Karthik joining the cast for some high-stakes drama.
Warrier teaser boosts 'Mr. X' buzz
Mr. X was shot over nearly 100 days across Rajasthan, Chennai, and even Azerbaijan for those international vibes.
The crew features cinematographer Arun Vincent and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.
Recently, Manju Warrier's intense Instagram sneak peek got fans talking and amped up excitement for this global release.
Produced by Maverick Movies and Prince Pictures, Mr. X promises smart storytelling and plenty of action to keep you hooked.