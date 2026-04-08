Anand's 'Mr. X' starring Arya hits Kerala April 17 2026

Warrier teaser boosts 'Mr. X' buzz

Mr. X was shot over nearly 100 days across Rajasthan, Chennai, and even Azerbaijan for those international vibes.

The crew features cinematographer Arun Vincent and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Recently, Manju Warrier's intense Instagram sneak peek got fans talking and amped up excitement for this global release.

Produced by Maverick Movies and Prince Pictures, Mr. X promises smart storytelling and plenty of action to keep you hooked.