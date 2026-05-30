'Gullak' S05: Anant Joshi talks about playing Annu Mishra

The fifth season of the popular SonyLIV series, Gullak, will premiere on June 5. The show will see actor Anant Joshi stepping into the shoes of Annu Mishra, a character previously played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta for four seasons. In an interview with Zoom, Joshi opened up about how he landed this role and his excitement about joining the Gullak universe.

Role acquisition TVF approached Joshi for the role Joshi revealed that The Viral Fever (TVF) approached him for the role. He recalled, "Just typically, like how they say, an actor's life can change through a phone call." "Similarly, on a phone call and the TVF team, they said that they would like to meet me, and then they broke the big news, which made me really happy, and almost it was unbelievable for me." "So I think my first reaction was, are you sure?"

No communication Has Joshi spoken to Gupta yet? Despite stepping into Gupta's shoes, Joshi hasn't spoken to him yet. He said, "I've been a huge admirer of his work through Gullak." "So because main bhi dekhta tha show ko kaafi [I watched the show very often] and I enjoyed it." "It's so interesting you asked me this because every time I would watch Vaibhav, I would think, ek din na hum kisi na kisi project mein bhai play karenge [we'll play brothers in a project one day]."

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Role confidence Joshi is excited about the role Joshi expressed his confidence in playing Annu Mishra, saying, "I think what made me very sure was the creative team of TVF for Gullak." "Yeah, they are very sure, they are very aware because we are doing the fifth season. I didn't think anywhere that how will I do this?" "For Annu, the kudos goes to the writers, the way they have written and formed this character."

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