Ananya Panday collaborates with Nickelodeon India for exam season
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has joined hands with Nickelodeon India for their Pressure Ko Bolo Bye campaign, which aims to tackle exam stress among children. The team up with So Positive by Ananya Panday is rooted in Nick India's ongoing Pressure Ko Bolo Bye campaign, a platform that promotes open conversations about emotional well-being among young people. The collaboration was brought to life through an on-ground activity where everyday exam worries were turned into stress-busting actions.
Actor's perspective
'Exam pressure doesn't have to define you': Panday
Panday spoke about the initiative, saying in a statement, "Exam pressure is something almost every student experiences, but it's important to remember that it doesn't have to define you." She also stressed the importance of open conversations between kids and parents about stress. "What I love about the Nick's Pressure Ko Bolo Bye initiative is that it encourages kids and parents to talk openly about stress and handle it in a healthier, more positive way."
Actor's statement
Initiative helps families manage exam stress
Panday further added, "Sometimes even small actions, like pausing, sharing how you feel or just letting go of expectations, can make a big difference." The initiative aims to help families manage exam stress in a more positive and healthier way. It encourages parents to acknowledge their child's unique strengths and learning styles while building confidence over comparison.