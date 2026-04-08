Ananya Panday collaborates with Nickelodeon India for exam season

Actor's perspective

'Exam pressure doesn't have to define you': Panday

Panday spoke about the initiative, saying in a statement, "Exam pressure is something almost every student experiences, but it's important to remember that it doesn't have to define you." She also stressed the importance of open conversations between kids and parents about stress. "What I love about the Nick's Pressure Ko Bolo Bye initiative is that it encourages kids and parents to talk openly about stress and handle it in a healthier, more positive way."