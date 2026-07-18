Ananya Panday wants to star in psychological horror, mythological films
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has expressed her desire to explore mythology and psychological horror in her upcoming projects, revealed Variety India. During an online interaction with fans, she revealed that she has been reading extensively on Indian mythology this year. She is keen on headlining a film that marries the country's folklore with horror elements.
Statement
'I feel our country has so many stories...'
Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, said, "I'm obsessed with mythology, and this year I've actually read a lot, a lot of books on mythology."
"I feel our country has so many stories. There's so much in our culture... we have so many stories to tell, so I would love to do it."
Film aspirations
'I haven't found anything yet, but that's...'
Panday further added, "I would really love to do horror as well."
"I love watching horror films. I really want to do something in a psychological thriller-horror zone."
"I haven't found anything yet, but that's my next goal. If I can mix that with mythology somewhat, like Tumbbad... that zone, I really find that interesting."
Career update
Her recent films and shows
Panday has appeared in films such as Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Kesari Chapter 2.
She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.
Apart from films, she has also dabbled in the OTT space with the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae.
The first season came out in September 2024, and the second season is expected to drop soon.