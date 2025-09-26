Next Article
Ananya Panday, Lakshya ride bike in 'Chand Mera Dil' BTS
Entertainment
Leaked photos from the sets of Dharma Productions's Chand Mera Dil are making waves online.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya, both dressed in coordinating maroon traditional outfits, were spotted riding a bike together—fans can't get enough of their on-screen chemistry.
Everything to know about 'Chand Mera Dil'
Set for a 2025 release, Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and follows engineering students on a college campus.
The fresh pairing of Panday and Lakshya has fans excited, with social media buzzing about this new love story and eagerly waiting for more details.