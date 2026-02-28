Ananya's 'Call Me Bae 2' to wrap by late March
What's the story
Singer-actor Lisa Mishra, who made her acting debut with Call Me Bae, is currently busy shooting for the second season of the comedy show. The actor recently shared that they are halfway through the shoot and plan to wrap it up by late March. "It feels more exciting because I now understand my character and the world better. I'm more present and fearless," she told Mid-Day. The show, starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, premiered in September 2024.
Character insights
Mishra on her character and shooting schedule
Mishra, who plays a news producer in the Amazon Prime Video show, said she has a better understanding of her character now. "We've completed about 50% of the shoot and are looking to wrap by late March," she added. The actor also opened up about balancing her shooting schedule with live performances, saying it has been an "intense process" but worth it, as Call Me Bae is a dream come true for her acting aspirations.
Career progression
Ensemble cast of the comedy show
Mishra revealed that Call Me Bae came into her life after years of trying to break into the acting world. "It fell in place, not without the struggle of the first acting job," she said. The show also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Mini Mathur in key roles.