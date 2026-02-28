Ananya's 'Call Me Bae 2' to wrap by late March

Character insights

Mishra on her character and shooting schedule

Mishra, who plays a news producer in the Amazon Prime Video show, said she has a better understanding of her character now. "We've completed about 50% of the shoot and are looking to wrap by late March," she added. The actor also opened up about balancing her shooting schedule with live performances, saying it has been an "intense process" but worth it, as Call Me Bae is a dream come true for her acting aspirations.