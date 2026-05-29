'Chand Mera Dil': Charu Shankar defends Ananya's much-mocked dance sequence

Charu Shankar, who plays Ananya Panday 's mother in the recently released film Chand Mera Dil, has defended the controversial dance scene featuring her on-screen daughter. The scene, which showcases a fusion of Bharatanatyam and hip-hop, has been the subject of a lot of discourse and has been either criticized or defended by classical dance exponents and writers. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shankar also spoke about her character Nivedita and the thought process behind the much-criticized scene.

Scene defense 'Trolling is never in good taste': Shankar Shankar defended the much-mocked dance scene, saying it was an important part of Panday's character's introduction. She said, "I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not." "The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni's character." "In the film's visual storytelling, this moment announces the arrival of a young woman who is not afraid to break the rules."

Character insight Shankar on her character Nivedita In Chand Mera Dil, Shankar's character is a single mother who rebuilds her life after her husband leaves. She explains, "She used dance to recreate a life for herself and her daughter with dignity, discipline, and grace." "That resilience sits at the core of who she is. Outwardly, she is always elegant and composed- the sarees, the stylized hand gestures, the calm way in which she speaks." "But when it comes down to it, she is deeply formidable."

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