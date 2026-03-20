'Anarth' teaser: This horror series will haunt you
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the first teaser for Anarth, its upcoming psychological horror show.
The short clip sets a creepy vibe, introducing Boba, a shadowy figure that preys on lonely or scared kids.
Kalki Koechlin, Preeti Panigrahi and Gulshan Devaiah lead the cast.
Plot focuses on grief and haunting
The story follows a young girl (Preeti Panigrahi) haunted by Boba, describing an invisible weight on her chest. The plot centers on grief, connecting a motherless child and a childless woman, with the chilling line, "All You Have is 6 Nights."
The cast also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Harshita Gaur, and Barkha Bisht. Ananya Banerjee created and co-directed the series.
'Anarth' is part of Amazon's 2026 slate
Anarth was revealed at Amazon Prime Video's 2026 slate event alongside other upcoming shows like Bobby Deol's Teen Kauwe and the Hrithik Roshan-backed series Storm, promising lots of fresh content for 2026.