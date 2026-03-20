'Anarth' teaser: This horror series will haunt you

Plot focuses on grief and haunting

The story follows a young girl (Preeti Panigrahi) haunted by Boba, describing an invisible weight on her chest. The plot centers on grief, connecting a motherless child and a childless woman, with the chilling line, "All You Have is 6 Nights."

The cast also features Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Harshita Gaur, and Barkha Bisht. Ananya Banerjee created and co-directed the series.