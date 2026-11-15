'Anbil Avan' stars Selvan and Mukhundhan on SonyLIV November 20
Missed Anbil Avan in theaters? The romantic thriller starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan hits SonyLIV on November 20.
You can stream it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, or Hindi, perfect if you're into a mix of romance, family drama, and suspenseful twists.
Newcomer Karthikeyan directs 'Anbil Avan' mystery
Directed by newcomer Karthikeyan and written by Vignesh Raja, the film follows a couple whose seemingly perfect marriage takes a mysterious turn after they move into a new house.
With Revathy and more in the supporting cast, plus music from Govind Vasantha, Anbil Avan brings together fresh faces and familiar talent for an emotional ride.