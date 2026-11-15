Ashok Selvan-Preity Mukhundhan's 'Anbil Avan' heads to OTT
What's the story
The film Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 20. The film was released in theaters on October 2. Directed by R Kaarthikeyan, it is written by Kaarthikeyan, Selvan (in his first writing credit), and Vignesh Raja of Kara fame.
Language options
The film will be available in multiple languages
The digital premiere of Anbil Avan will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This multilingual release is likely to attract a wider audience.
The film is produced by Selvan and Abinaya Selvam under their Happy High Pictures banner, with K Karunamoorthy backing it under the Ayngaran International banner.
Film overview
What is the story of 'Anbil Avan'?
Anbil Avan revolves around a married couple, played by Selvan and Mukhundhan, whose lives are threatened by three powerful men.
The film's supporting cast includes Revathi, Kadirbalu, and Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others.
The music was composed by Govind Vasantha, with lyrics penned by Kaarthikeyan.