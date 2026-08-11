Andrews confirms not appearing in 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Entertainment
Julie Andrews just confirmed she's not coming back as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3.
She shared, "I'm not going to be in it," and mentioned the new movie will center on Anne Hathaway's Princess Mia instead.
Script revisions underway, Hathaway says
Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to direct, but production details are still in progress.
Anne Hathaway says the script is being revised, and while Chris Pine's return remains unclear, Robert Schwartzman has had early conversations about returning to the franchise, their return isn't locked in yet.
On a brighter note, Disney will honor Andrews next year with a documentary celebrating her legendary career, from Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music.