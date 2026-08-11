Andrews confirms not appearing in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to direct, but production details are still in progress.

Anne Hathaway says the script is being revised, and while Chris Pine's return remains unclear, Robert Schwartzman has had early conversations about returning to the franchise, their return isn't locked in yet.

On a brighter note, Disney will honor Andrews next year with a documentary celebrating her legendary career, from Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music.