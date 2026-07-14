'LotR' director Andy Serkis defends all-white cast

Serkis, who has played Gollum in the previous Lord of the Rings films, said he understood why people were upset.

"Yes, there have been criticisms," he said. "This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that."

But he added they wouldn't be doing "a politically correct just-casting-for-the-sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film" just for diversity's sake.

"So it's only where relevant basically."