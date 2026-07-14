'LotR' director Andy Serkis defends all-white cast
What's the story
Andy Serkis, the acclaimed actor and director of the upcoming Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, has defended his casting choices. His cast has been predominantly white so far, which has drawn some criticism. However, he believes this is in line with JRR Tolkien's original vision for Middle-earth. "Tolkien himself was influenced a lot by Norse mythology," he said during an interview with BBC News.
Casting decisions
'We won't do politically correct version just for the sake...'
Serkis, who has played Gollum in the previous Lord of the Rings films, said he understood why people were upset.
"Yes, there have been criticisms," he said. "This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that."
But he added they wouldn't be doing "a politically correct just-casting-for-the-sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film" just for diversity's sake.
"So it's only where relevant basically."
Casting rationale
'The Shire feels very much like a very white,' Serkis
Serkis further explained his casting choices by referencing Tolkien's vision for Middle-earth.
"The Shire feels very, very much like a very, a very white, you know..." he said.
Major stars whose names have been associated with the film have been white. Examples include Jamie Dornan, Anna Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Leo Woodall, and returning actors Elijah Wood and Sir Ian McKellen.
Film plot
Meanwhile, here's what we know about the 'Hunt for Gollum'
Serkis also revealed that The Hunt for Gollum will explore the titular character's psychology and history.
"It is very much a deep dive into the psychology and history of Gollum before he became Gollum," he said.
The film will be set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, focusing on Gandalf's quest to understand the origin of Bilbo Baggins's ring.