Andy Weir praises Ryan Gosling's work in 'Project Hail Mary'
Author Andy Weir just gave Ryan Gosling a big shoutout for his work on the Project Hail Mary movie.
In a new interview (March 19, 2026), Weir said, "He's so incredibly professional. He's nice to everybody," and admitted he was genuinely surprised by how committed Gosling was.
Gosling worked 12-hour days, never complained
Weir shared that Gosling worked 12-hour days, six days a week, often stuck in wire harnesses, and never once complained.
He even remembered everyone's names on set, which really impressed Weir.
The film follows Ryland Grace (played by Gosling), who wakes up alone on a spaceship far from Earth and has to save humanity from extinction.
Weir didn't picture anyone specific as Ryland while writing
Weir revealed he didn't picture anyone specific as Ryland while writing, but loved how Gosling brought extra depth and empathy to the character, beyond what's in the book.
The cast also includes Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.
Project Hail Mary opens in March 2026.