'Love hasn't aged': Anees Bazmee celebrates 18 years of 'Welcome'

The 2007 cult classic comedy Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee , has completed 18 years. To commemorate the occasion, Bazmee took to Instagram , penned a special post, and shared some memorable scenes from the movie. He wrote, "18 years of Welcome... and the love hasn't aged a bit." "From Majnu-Uday's madness to Ghungroo's priceless reactions, from Rajiv's innocence to RDX's swag- every character stayed, lived, and became family."

Director's gratitude Bazmee thanked fans for all the love Bazmee also thanked the audience for their continued support of the film over the years. He wrote, "Welcome became a mood, a reference, a comfort watch. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and for welcoming Welcome into your lives again and again." The movie is streaming on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Actor's tribute Anil Kapoor remembered late actor Feroz Khan Actor Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu in Welcome, also paid tribute to the film on social media. He shared some stills from the movie and wrote, "This one's for Feroz Khan Saab. Welcome wasn't Welcome without RDX, just like Mr. India wasn't complete without Mogambo. Both are irreplaceable, period." He added, "I remember hearing the script and wondering how it would land." "Anees bhai said, 'Chinta mat karo... Feroz Saab picture uthalenge.' And he did."