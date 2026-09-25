Late Mushtaq Khan initially had no dialogues in 'Welcome' 

Bazmee revealed that Khan had no dialogues in the film. After some days of shooting, Khan reminded Bazmee that he still had no lines, prompting the director to write a special scene for him overnight.

"I told Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor that they won't speak, but the man behind them will. They are such good actors, and they are my good friends. They readily agreed," Bazmee said.