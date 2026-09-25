Late Mushtaq Khan initially had no dialogues in 'Welcome'
What's the story
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently paid tribute to his late friend and actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away at 56 in Mumbai on Thursday. In a conversation with ANI, Bazmee shared that Khan wasn't initially supposed to have a significant role in the 2007 film Welcome. Despite this, he agreed to join the project. "I told him...that he would be standing behind the bodyguard, but assured him to do something. He loved me so much that he came."
Dialogue creation
Bazmee reveals behind-the-scenes story
Bazmee revealed that Khan had no dialogues in the film. After some days of shooting, Khan reminded Bazmee that he still had no lines, prompting the director to write a special scene for him overnight.
"I told Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor that they won't speak, but the man behind them will. They are such good actors, and they are my good friends. They readily agreed," Bazmee said.
Signature dialogue
Khan's now-famous dialogue: 'Meri ek taang nakli hai...'
This collaboration resulted in the now-famous line: "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha." The scene also gave the actor a new fanbase.
Bazmee recalled, "I remember Mushtaq Khan told me some time back, 'Believe me. I have done so many films, but people still recognize me. Wherever I go, they ask me to say the dialogue.'"
On Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu)."
Health issues
Khan lost battle to lung cancer
Khan, who was 56 at the time of his death, had been battling lung cancer for a long time.
He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition and later passed away in the ICU.
His business partner Shivam confirmed the news, saying Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier, but it relapsed eight days ago.